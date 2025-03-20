Man gets life imprisonment for killing 10-year-old boy in 2018

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) A court in Thane district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a 10-year-old boy after observing that the case did not fall in the "rarest of rare" category to warrant the death penalty.

Jaywant Baban Bhoir (48), a resident of Kishor village in Murbad here, was arrested some time after the body of Suraj Bhoir, a student of the Zilla Parishad school in Devgaon, was found on March 28, 2018.

The body was found in the under-construction house of Jaywant Bhoir, and a probe found the killing was a fallout of his dispute with the child's father.

In his order of Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge PP Muley convicted Jaywant Bhoir for murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and also fined him Rs 4000.

The murder is horrible and has shocked the conscious of the society but "the accused is not a serial killer or criminal by profession", the judge said.

The order said there was nothing to show that Jaywant Bhoir was a menace to society or beyond reformation.

"Thus the case does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases. Hence, the death penalty is not warranted in this case," the judge said.

Eight witnesses, including a teacher and schoolmate of the victim, were examined, Additional Public Prosecutors Sachin Kulkarni and Kadambini M Khandagle said.

The judge relied on the deposition of the boy who had seen the killing as well as the last seen theory. PTI COR BNM