Man gets life imprisonment for killing elderly aunt

Baripada, Oct 18 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his elderly aunt.

The Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge Deepak Kumar on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Dhruba Kalandi.

The judgement was based on the statements of 18 witnesses and a medical report, said additional public prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das.

Due to a land dispute, on March 16, 2019, Dhruba killed his aunt Raimani Kalandi (65) on the spot using a sword in the village Chamundadihi in Mayurbhanj district.

A court in Kalahandi district sentenced an inter-state drug peddler to 20 years imprisonment in a drugs case.

The district and sessions judge, Kalahandi, Dipti Ranjan Kanungo also ordered the drug peddler Mainuddin of Uttar Pradesh to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh, said special public prosecutor Jitendra Mohanty.

On March 23, 2018, Bhawanipatna police intercepted a truck loaded with 3,894 kg of contraband ganja at Madingpadar Chhak of Kalahandi district. The police arrested two drug peddlers Maiuddin and Irfan Khan and seized cash Rs 57,000 from them, Mohanty said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG