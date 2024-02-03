Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend during drunken brawl

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Thane court for murdering his friend during an argument after a drinking session.

Additional Sessions Judge AN Sirsikar also fined Jayesh Gawand Rs 2,000.

In April 2017, Gawand (26), victim Sachin Narvade (28) and a minor went to a creek to drink but ended up arguing, resulting in the murder.

As per the police, Gawand and the minor bludgeoned Narvade to death and buried his body in a slum area in Rajnagar in Thane East.

Twelve witnesses were examined in the case, court official Vijay Sanap said.