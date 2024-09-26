Man gets life imprisonment for killing person in 2010

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a person here after a dispute in 2010.

Additional sessions judge Vasuda L Bhosale, in the order passed on Wednesday, said the prosecution has successfully proved all charges against the accused, Shahid Gulam Mustafa Surme, from Mumbra in Thane.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the accused.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane said there was a long-standing dispute between the accused and the victim over construction carried out on the land of a mosque in Mumbra area.

The victim and some other persons had complained to the Thane Municipal Corporation about it under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act.

On December 3, 2010, when the victim, Mallik Sikandar Surme (35), was chatting with some persons near a hotel, the accused arrived there and attacked him and others with a knife.

The victim collapsed and died. The others who were attacked suffered injuries, the prosecution told the court.

The court held the accused guilty under various Indian Penal Code sections for murder and attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act.

A total of 21 witnesses were examined during the trial, said constable Vidyasagar Koli, who assisted the prosecution.

The case against another accused was abated as he died during the pendency of trial. PTI COR GK