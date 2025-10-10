Man gets life imprisonment for killing teen sister 5 years ago

Gonda (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for killing his 16-year-old sister five years ago.

Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal) Amit Pathak said the case dates back to May 13, 2020, when a teenage girl died under suspicious circumstances in Kishundaspur village in Gonda district.

Former village head Narendra Bahadur Singh had lodged an FIR alleging that Ramkumar, with the help of his son Shivmangal (28), murdered his daughter Shivkumari (16) over a family dispute and buried her body near the riverbank.

Following the district magistrate's order, the body was exhumed, and a post-mortem confirmed death due to a severe head injury. During investigation, it emerged that the brother and sister had argued over a mobile phone, after which Shivmangal struck her on the head with a stick, killing her.

Police arrested Shivmangal and filed a charge sheet on June 17, 2020.

After examining all evidence, witness statements and arguments from both sides, Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar found Shivmangal guilty. The court observed that the prosecution had proved its case "beyond reasonable doubt" calling the act of brutally killing one's own sister "a crime of the rarest kind." Despite the defence's plea for leniency, the court awarded life imprisonment with hard labour and a Rs 1 lakh fine.

The court also noted that all prosecution witnesses had turned hostile as the accused belonged to the same family, but sufficient circumstantial and documentary evidence established his guilt. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK