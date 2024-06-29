Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

Baripada, Jun 29 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife.

Mayurbhanj District Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra pronounced the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Sk Samrat (25).

The judgement was pronounced after examining the statement of 22 witnesses and a medical report, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

During a quarrel, Samrat killed his wife Chumki Khatun (20) by strangulation at Kendukhal village on June 4, 2021. Following the incident, police registered a case under section 302 IPC and arrested the accused.