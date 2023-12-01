Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A court here on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of murdering his wife about three years back for dowry.

District Government Counsel (Crime) Brijendra Nath Tripathi said that the sessions and district Judge Neeraj Kumar convicted Om Prakash, a resident of Bhelbhariya village of Kothibhar police station, of murder of his wife Angira (24) for dowry and sentenced him to life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 30,000 was also imposed on him.

Tripathi said Om Prakash strangled his wife on April 24, 2020 at his house for not fulfilling his demand for dowry. Police lodged an FIR against Om Prakash under other relevant sections of the IPC based on the victim's father Kamal Gond.

After completing the investigation, police filed the chargesheet in the court.