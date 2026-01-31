Man gets life imprisonment for murdering astrologer in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 31 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering an astrologer in Kannur district in 2012.

Thalassery Additional Sessions Court Judge Philip Thomas awarded life imprisonment to C K Ramees of Eranhol near Thalassery for the murder of astrologer Kunjuraman at Parapuram in Pinarayi.

The court sentenced Ramees to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under section 449 (house trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with death) of the IPC.

Though the court also found Ramees guilty under section 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the IPC, no separate sentence was imposed under that section.

The court directed that the compensation amount be paid to the family of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, on February 4, 2012, Ramees entered the astrologer’s office and stabbed Kunjuraman multiple times.

Kunjuraman was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on February 26, 2012.

Dharmadam police registered the case, arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in 2013.

The police probe revealed that the accused attacked the astrologer as he was angered that the advice given to him had not yielded results in resolving his personal problems.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 16 witnesses, produced 23 documents and marked nine material objects. PTI TBA TBA ADB