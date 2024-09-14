Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 14 (PTI) A court here sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a girl in 2019, police said on Saturday. The court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused, Rohit. According to police, the victim’s father had filed a complaint at the Sadar police station and accused Rohit of raping his 14-year-old daughter in 2019. Following his complaint, an FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Rohit was arrested, police said. After arresting the accused, the police team investigated the case thoroughly and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court, they said. "On the basis of the charge sheet filed in the court and the evidence and witnesses collected by the Gurugram police, the court of additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar on Friday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh", Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram police said. PTI COR HIG HIG