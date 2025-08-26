Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 26 (PTI) A POCSO court in North Tripura has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl on multiple occasions.

The court also sentenced the victim's mother and elder sister to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for helping the accused to rape the school-going girl.

"Special Pocso judge, Angshuman Debbarma, on Monday sentenced the main accused, Samir Naha, to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 after he was found guilty. The victim's mother and elder sister, who had helped Samir to rape the minor girl, were also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 each", assistant public prosecutor, Sudharshan Sharma said.

For more than one year, Samir Naha had raped the minor with the help of her mother and elder sister in their residence in Dharmanagar subdivision on several occasions, Sharma said.

According to him, during the investigation, it appeared the victim had repeatedly told her mother about the misdeed of Samir. Still, she was silenced every time, saying that she (the victim) can't open her mouth as he runs the family.

"Having failed to get support from her mother, the girl contacted the Child Line, an NGO, in January 2021 and sought its help. Accordingly, a specific case was registered against Samir Naha at Dharmanagar women's police station on April 3, 2021. Acting on the FIR, police arrested the main accused on rape charge and later the victim's mother and elder sister were also arrested in connection with the case", he said. PTI PS RG