Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting, raping, and torturing a 14-year-old girl.

"The court, presided over by Judge Manjula Bhalotia, found Nadeem (30) guilty in a rape and kidnapping case of a 14-year-old girl and awarded him life imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on the convict," said special government lawyer Pradeep Balyan.

According to the prosecution, the girl was abducted from her home in the Nai Mandi police station area in December 2022 and taken to a nearby brick kiln. She was brutally beaten and raped before being released the following day, the added.