Man gets life imprisonment for raping woman in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a woman five years ago.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman filed a case in 2020, alleging that Sunny Tyagi, whom she befriended while working at a company, raped her multiple times under the false promise of marriage and also used offensive caste-based slurs against her.

The case was registered under IPC sections including 376 (rape), as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police filed a charge sheet against Tyagi following investigation.

According to police officials, Additional District and Sessions Court (Special SC/ST) judge Baljor Singh found Tyagi guilty and also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. PTI COR CDN ZMN