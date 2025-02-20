Man gets life imprisonment in 2005 murder case

Mahrajganj (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 20-year-old murder case.

Additional Sessions/Special Judge (FTC) Phool Chand Kuswaha on Wednesday convicted Amarnath Yadav for killing 35-year-old Bechni Devi on June 6, 2005, Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict and upon failing to deposit the fine, he would get six months of jail.

Giving details of the incident, Singh said that in 2005, Yadav shot dead Bechni Devi in Bargdwa village for not giving land and money. PTI COR ABN NB