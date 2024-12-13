Man gets life in jail for killing collegian on busy Thane road for rejecting his advances

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a 20-year-old woman on a busy road in Thane in 2018.

Akash Kumar Pawar (31 now) had stabbed to death Prachi Vikas Zade near the Regional Transport Office on busy Ghodbunder Road on August 4 that year for rejecting his advances.

Pawar was arrested at the time by Naupada police.

Public Prosecutor AP Ladwanjari said 21 witnesses were examined along with CCTV footage as part of the trial.

Principal District Judge SB Agarwal, on Thursday, sentenced Pawar to life imprisonment and also fined him Rs 50,000, with an additional year of imprisonment in case it is not paid.

As per police, Pawar and Zade were students at a local college and he had developed an obsessive infatuation with her.

Lawyer Dharmyan Singh Bisht, who helped the victim's family in their pursuit of justice, said the verdict highlights the importance of addressing issues of love and rejection in a healthy and constructive manner. PTI COR BNM