Man gets life in jail for killing friend in Latur, stealing his money

Latur, May 29 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Latur for killing his friend in 2020.

Somnath Rajendra Sagar, a resident of Harangul in Latur tehsil, killed Shrikant alias Bablu Atmaling Chillarge of Tattapur village in Renapur tehsil on September 29 that year with an axe during a party and fled with money the latter had earned from the sale of coriander.

A murder case was registered at Gandhi Chowk police station and Sagar was held from a lodge in Pune.

On Wednesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge VV Patil sentenced Sagar to life imprisonment under section 302 of Indian Penal Code and also fined him Rs 5,000. PTI COR BNM