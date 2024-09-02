Man gets life sentence for 2018 rape of four-year-old in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A local court convicted a 45-year-old man of raping a four-year-old girl in 2018 and sentenced him to life in prison, a lawyer said on Monday.

The accused was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge POCSO Act Amit Veer Singh, government lawyer Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said.

He said the incident occurred in a village the Pannuganj area on March 13, 2018.

According to the complaint, the girl was playing outside her house when the 45-year-old man from the same village lured her to his house and raped her, the lawyer said.

He left the girl when she started crying. The victim came home and informed her mother about the incident, he said.

Receiving information about the incident, police registered an FIR for rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act. The investigation was completed and a charge sheet filed in the court, Agrahari said.

After hearing the case, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge POCSO Act Amit Veer Singh sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. If the fine is not paid, the accused will have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months, he added. PTI COR KIS SZM