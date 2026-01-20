Man gets life sentence for murdering wife over suspicion

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife in 2024 over suspicion of infidelity.

Prosecutor Ravindra Savle had sought capital punishment for the accused, but Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) Nandkishor More held that the crime did not fall in the "rarest of rare" category.

Shrawankumar Raut was accused of attacking his wife Sapna (39) with a vegetable-cutting knife inside their shop in Malad area during a quarrel. Raut suspected her character, as per the prosecution.

The incident took place in front of their 15-year-old daughter and a neighbour, who rushed the woman to hospital. She, however, did not survive.

Notably, the daughter turned hostile during the trial and testified that local goons had attacked her mother for extorting money, but the court dismissed her claims due to the lack of corroborating evidence and the consistency of other witnesses. PTI AVI KRK