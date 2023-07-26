Man gets life sentence for raping minor

Balrampur (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in May.

Additional Government Counsel Pavan Kumar Shukla said the court of special Judge Jahendra Pal Singh convicted Vinod Kumar Maurya and also slapped him with a fine of Rs 53,000.

Shukla said Maurya lured the minor into a forest area and raped her in May this year. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged at Balrampur Kotwali police station.

Police filed a chargesheet regarding the incident on June 30. PTI COR CDN CK