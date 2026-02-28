Man gets life sentence without remission for repeated rape of minor daughter

Guna (MP), Feb 28 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to imprisonment for the remainder of his life after finding him guilty of repeatedly raping his minor daughter.

The survivor remained firm even after her mother turned hostile during the trial, said a prosecution officer.

Sonali Sharma, the judge of the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act court, noted that "despite being broken", the child approached the court with courage to seek justice.

The girl, then 12 years old, lodged a complaint at Myana police station in the district in October 2024, stating that her father had sexually assaulted her multiple times.

He was a drunkard and often assaulted her mother, and after one such incident her mother left home with the youngest daughter, the complaint said.

The accused then began to sexually assault the complainant, threatening to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone.

Finally, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother and approached police.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act and the man was arrested.

Additional District Prosecution Officer Mamta Dixit said the girl's mother turned hostile during the trial and tried to persuade her to change her statement, but the latter stuck to her complaint.

A DNA report corroborated the prosecution's case, said Dixit.

The court, while handing down life imprisonment without remission to the accused, praised the girl's courage, said District Prosecution Officer Hajari Lal Bairwa. PTI COR LAL KRK