Man gets life term for killing daughter in 2018

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his 17-year-old daughter by poisoning her.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anjani Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 on Sundar after holding him guilty under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the IPC.

Government counsel Kuranpal Kashyap told PTI on Tuesday that police had registered a case against Sundar for giving poison to his daughter. She was declared dead at a hospital in Shukratal village under Bhopa police station in the district on August 13, 2018. PTI COR NAV NB NB