Man gets life term for killing elderly person in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Aug 16 (PTI) A local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of an elderly man.

Mayurbhanj District Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Rajesh Mohanta.

Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said the murder stemmed from a previous enmity between Mohanta and 65-year-old Anil Mohanta. The incident took place on March 25, 2023 in Nedabhadi village under Jharpokhria police station area.

The case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC. The judgment was based on the testimonies of 16 witnesses and medical reports, according to Das.