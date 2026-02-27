Man gets life term for killing father over lottery dispute in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 for murdering his father at Nedumangad in July 2022.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court Judge K P Anilkumar found Vinod guilty of killing his father, Antony, following a dispute over a lottery ticket that had won a prize and sentenced him to a life term under section 302 (murder) of IPC.

The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to examine the situation of the deceased’s wife and, if required, provide her with necessary assistance and care.

During the trial, the court examined 15 witnesses, 48 documents and four material objects.

According to the prosecution, following a dispute over the prize-winning lottery ticket, Vinod attacked his father at Nedumangad here on July 2022.

Antony, who was admitted to the hospital, later succumbed to his injuries.