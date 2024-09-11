Man gets life term for killing 'friend' to rob him of money 5 years ago

Kota (Raj) Sept 11 (PTI) A special Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court here sentenced a 37-year-old man to life term for killing his friend to rob him of his money five years ago.

The court found Naveen Vaishnav, a resident of the Sangod area of the district, guilty of murdering his friend, Raju alias Rajkumar, special public prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a penalty of Rs. 20,000, he added.

The convict and the deceased worked in a factory in the Anantpuraarea. On September 23, 2019, Vashnav saw Raju withdrawing money from an ATM. He took Raju to a forest area in the Anantpura police station area, where he bludgeoned him to death. He took Raju's money, ATM card, and other belongings, and dumped his body in a nearby drain, Jain said.

Three days later, the decomposed body was recovered, following which the police lodged a case of murder against an unidentified person in the matter and began an investigation, he said.

On the basis of the investigation, CCTV footage, and bank transactions, the police arrested Vaishnav in the matter. Since then, he had been in jail, Jain said. PTI CORR RT RT