Chaibasa (Jharkhand) Dec 19 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his paternal uncle in West Singhbhum district.

The court of Principal District and Session Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Budhram Soy.

According to an FIR registered on May 4, 2022, Soy and his uncle Ramrai used to quarrel frequently over a piece of land.

Soy killed Ramrai with an axe while he was sleeping at his home in Theesapid village. PTI BS RG