Man gets life term for killing wife in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over her inability to conceive, a government counsel said on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikant on Tuesday convicted Waseem under section 302 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, Government counsel Ashish Tyagi said.

The court, however, acquitted three co-accused, Shamim, Tasawer and Suman ,due to lack of evidence, he added.

Tyagi said Khushnuma married Waseem in 2013. She was allegedly beaten to death on September 5, 2021 at Budhana town.

In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that Waseem's family members were unhappy with Khushnuma for not bearing a child and wanted Waseem to remarry. The harassment eventually led to her killing, the police said.