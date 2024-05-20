Man gets life term for killing wife, mother-in-law in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), May 20 (PTI) A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced a 50-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for killing his wife and mother-in-law in 2019.

Advertisment

Mayurbhanj district additional sessions judge Satyanarayan Patra also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Purna Chandra Mohanta, and in case of default, the convict has to remain in jail for another six months, said Krushna Chandra Das, additional public prosecutor.

The court pronounced the judgement after examining the statements of 13 witnesses and medical reports, he said.

Due to a family dispute, Purna Chandra killed his wife Mamata and mother-in-law Sunati Mohanta with an axe on June 17, 2019 in Khuntapal village under the Moroda Police station limits in the district.

Both died on the spot, he said.

Based on an FIR lodged by Purna’s brother-in-law, the police registered a murder case and arrested the accused. PTI COR BBM BBM BDC