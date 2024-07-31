Man gets life term for killing woman in 5-year-old case in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 31 (PTI) A court in Kota awarded a life term to a man for the murder of a woman in a five-year-old case and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The court of Additional District Judge Munesh Yadav, however, acquitted another accused in the case, citing lack of evidence, Additional Public Prosecutor Akhtar Khan Akela said.

Five years ago on January 4, 2019, a woman was murdered in a vacant house in Akashvani Colony, Nayapura, Kota. Shankar Mali (65), resident of Bundi, was convicted in the murder case by the court.

Shankar Mali murdered the woman in a building where he worked temporarily as a guard, Akela said.

Kota Police registered an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Shankar Mali and conducted an investigation, the lawyer said.

Another accused, Shambhu Dayal Berwa, was also arrested in connection to the case, and a chargesheet was filed against both, he said.

A total of 32 witnesses were examined during the trial, and 129 documents, CDs, and photographs were presented as evidence before the court, the lawyer added.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the court held Shankar Mali guilty of murder, the lawyer said.