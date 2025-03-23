Man gets life term for murder in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 22 (PTI) The court here awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of killing another man in 2021, police said on Saturday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jagdeep Singh gave its verdict on Friday and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Sandeep alias Pintu, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The case relates to the November 2021 killing of one Arun Kumar Singh by Sandeep in the Sector 37C area in Gurugram. The 34-year-old victim was a native of Samastipur in Bihar.

During interrogation, police found that Sandeep had several cases against him and that he was also in jail for four years. PTI COR SKY SKY