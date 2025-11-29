Man gets life term for murdering elderly woman in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering an elderly woman at Kesavadasapuram here.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anas awarded life imprisonment to Adam Ali (25) of West Bengal and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000.

Earlier in the day, the court found Ali guilty under IPC Sections 449 (house trespass), 302 (murder), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

A dramatic scene unfolded shortly after the court held him guilty in the case, with Ali attempting to escape by running out of the courtroom.

However, police personnel and lawyers intercepted him within the court premises.

He was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail at Poojapura.

According to the prosecution, Ali, who was working at a construction site near the house of 68-year-old Manorama, murdered her on August 7, 2022.

Police said he strangled and stabbed the woman to death before dumping her body in a well during an attempted robbery.

Though he tried to flee after the incident, he was arrested at Thampanoor Railway Station.

As many as 42 witnesses, 80 documents and 20 material objects were examined during the trial, the prosecution said.