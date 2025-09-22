Man gets life term for murdering lover in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a Kollam native to life imprisonment for strangling his lover to death at a city lodge in 2022.

Additional District Sessions Court Judge Siju Shaikh sentenced Praveen to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh for the murder of Gayathri (27), who hailed from the Kattakkada area. The crime took place on March 5, 2022.

Police said that, though there were no eyewitnesses, circumstantial and digital evidence helped secure a conviction in the case.

Gayathri, an employee at a jewellery shop, was found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor.

Investigation revealed that she and Praveen, a co-worker, were in a relationship, police said.

Praveen allegedly concealed his marriage while pursuing the affair.

When Gayathri discovered the truth, he assured her that he would divorce his wife, police said.

However, Praveen's wife later complained to his company management, following which he was transferred out of state. Determined to end the relationship, he called Gayathri to the lodge and strangled her to death, police said.