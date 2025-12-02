Man gets life term for murdering wife over Rs 80 dispute

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) A court here sentenced a 60-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in February 2023 following a dispute over Rs 80.

The VIII Additional District and Session Judge in Ranga Reddy District on Monday pronounced judgement and convicted the accused, a beggar, for life imprisonment, a release from Cyberabad Police Comissionerate said.

According to the prosecution, on February 20, 2023, the accused, who was in a drunken state, demanded Rs 80 from his 50-year-old wife for purchasing liquor.

She replied that she had no money and asked how she could arrange it. On hearing this, the accused became angry, abused his wife, and beat her with a stick on her legs.

He then dragged his wife into their hut, took a mortar stone and threw it on his wife’s chest and then on her face, causing grievous injuries. As a result, the victim died on the spot due to the injuries.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.