Man gets life term for rape, murder of 34-year-old woman in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 29 (PTI) A Faridabad court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment, two years after he brutally raped and murdered a 34-year-old woman.

The court of Faridabad's Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the convict.

"On the basis of the evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar on Thursday sentenced the convict to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh," said a senior police officer.

A woman was found dead on a street in Sector 7, Faridabad, on November 7, 2022 with her half-naked body showing signs of rape and brutalisation, police said.

An FIR was registered under sections of rape and murder of the IPC at Sector 8 police station, they said.

A senior police official said the accused was identified as Manoj Nepali (38), who had been residing in Sector 12, but hailing from Nepal.

The accused, who was a labourer, had met the victim near a park on the night of November 7, 2022 when he was on his way to his house after work around 7.30 pm, he added.

It was reported that the woman, who was sitting alone after a quarrel with her husband, was lured by the accused to accompany him after he offered to marry her.

The accused took her to a park in Sector 7 and tried to sexually abuse her. As she screamed, he banged her head on the wall of the park before strangling her with her scarf to avoid being caught by someone, police said.

He also inserted the broom handle lying nearby into the victim's private parts and fled from the spot, they said.

The accused was arrested two weeks after the incident from the Nepal border on November 22, 2022, police said.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs one lakh for information related to the incident. PTI COR AS AS