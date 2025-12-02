Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in the district's Aliganj area earlier this year, officials said on Tuesday.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Devasheesh Pandey on Monday convicted Pradeep and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on January 30, 2025, when the convict lured the minor to his rooftop on the pretext of showing her a mobile phone and then raped her.

The child returned home crying and fell unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault.

Her statement led to the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. Police arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet within five days.

Special Public Prosecutor Rajeev Tiwari said ten witnesses were examined during the trial, and based on their testimonies and medical evidence, the court pronounced its verdict within 10 months of the incident.