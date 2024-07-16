Man gets life term for wife's murder in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 16 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life term term in jail for the murder of his wife three years ago in Dadabari police station area of the city.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.25 lakh on the convict.

ADJ court- 6 of the city awarded life term in jail to Imran (35), a resident of Vigyan Nagar area of Kota city, for the murder of his wife identified as Rizwana alias Antim (27) in August 2021 and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on him, Additional Public Prosecutor Sapana Malhotra told the media.

The sister and niece of the deceased woman had filed a report at the Dadabari police station on August 18, 2021 and stated that Rizwana had gone for transfer of money at an E-Mitra Kiosk at Balakund under Dadabari police station area earlier in the evening on the same day when the accused Imran reached there and lashed multiple attacks on her with a knife, slashed her throat and fled from the spot, Malhotra said.

On the report, the police lodged a case of murder against Imran and arrested him after around 10 hours, she added.

Rizwana and Imran were in a love affair and they eloped for marriage from their respective homes around 11 years ago when Rizwana was still a minor.

Their relationship later turned sour as Imran would suspect her character and frequently thrashed her for money from her parents. Eventually, Rizwana started living separately with her three kids in a rented accommodation in Balakund area under Dadabari police station limits and applied for divorce. PTI CORR AS AS