Man gets one year in jail for attacking bus driver in road rage

Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment by a court in Navi Mumbai for assaulting the driver of a BEST bus in 2014 in a road rage incident.

Assistant Sessions Judge at the Belapur court K R Deshpande also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on accused Shivaji Dhanawade, a tempo driver.

The fine amount will be paid to the victim BEST driver as compensation, the judge said in the order on Tuesday.

Additional prosecutor E B Dhamal said the incident took place near the Vashi toll booth on November 13, 2014.

Dhanawade got angry because the driver of a BEST bus was not allowing him to overtake him.

After he got a lane clear, he overtook and stopped the tempo in front of the bus, got down, and assaulted the bus driver, the prosecutor told the court. PTI COR KRK