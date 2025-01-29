Man gets one-year in prison in 2017 case of thrashing cop and bus driver

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to one-year imprisonment for beating up a policeman and a bus driver in 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge K R Deshpande noted that the prosecution has proved all charges against the accused, Sachin Prakash Salunke, beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused.

He directed that after realisation of the fine amount from the accused, Rs 2,500 each be given as compensation to the policeman and the driver of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus.

Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal told the court that on September 17, 2017, the accused was travelling in the NMMT bus. When the bus was proceeding towards Dadar in neighbouring Mumbai, the driver stopped the vehicle but no one alighted.

Later, when the bus crossed some distance and was near Kopra village in Navi Mumbai, the accused got up and asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

When the accused did not get any response, he rang the bell several times. He then had a quarrel with the driver.

The accused later abused the bus driver and started beating him up.

A traffic constable, who was also on the bus, intervened and tried to stop their quarrel.

The accused then turned towards the policeman and beat him up, the prosecution told the court.

Six prosecution witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused, the prosecutor said. PTI COR GK