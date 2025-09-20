Man gets rigorous life imprisonment for killing grandfather in UP's Gonda, fined Rs 1 lakh

Gonda (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for killing his 70-year-old maternal grandfather nearly seven years ago, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal) Amit Kumar Pathak said the case dates back to June 22, 2018, when Sundarpata, wife of the victim Munnalal, lodged a police complaint alleging he was murdered by unidentified assailants while sleeping in his sugarcane field to protect his crops from stray animals.

Investigations led police to Munnalal’s grandson, Manish, who was arrested on the basis of site inspection, local inquiries and electronic evidence, and the murder weapon was also recovered, he said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar-III found Manish guilty after examining evidence, witness statements and arguments.

The prosecution said Munnalal had two daughters and no sons. Manish and his sister often stayed at his house.

A month before the murder, Rs 50,000 cash was stolen from the house and family members suspected Manish’s involvement. Munnalal later sent Manish’s sister Gudiya back, which allegedly angered him and became the motive for the crime. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ