Man gets rigorous life term for burning wife to death in 2014

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A district court here sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for burning his wife to death over a decade ago, an official said.

The court of Additional District Judge (III) Shireen Zaidi found Om Prakash guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that on July 5, 2014, complainant Chhatrapal Singh filed a written complaint stating that his daughter Urmila Devi (32) was burnt to death by her husband Om Prakash.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in court.

Chaudhary said that the accused, Om Prakash, was found guilty and on Tuesday, the court sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG