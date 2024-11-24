Man gets Rs 26.38 lakh compensation for 2019 road accident

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 26.38 lakh to a man who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident in 2091.

Abdullah Mohd Hadees Khan (38) was standing near his motorcycle on LBS Road when a tanker crashed into the two-wheeler on May 25 that year, leaving him with grievous injuries.

In its order, the MACT arrived at a compensation of Rs 24.4 lakh for future income loss, Rs 47,729 for medical expenses, Rs 50,000 each for pain and suffering, special diet, and conveyance, and Rs 50,000 for the loss of amenities and enjoyment of life.

Khan was earning Rs 8.42 lakh annually at the time of the accident. PTI COR BNM