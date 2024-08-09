Man gets Rs 31k as compensation for undelivered parcel to Russia

Jalna. Aug 9 (PTI) The Jalna District Consumer Redressal Forum has asked the postal department to pay Rs 31,917 as compensation to a man whose parcel to Russia could not be delivered satisfactorily.

Chetan Khandelwal had sent a 5.3 kg parcel worth Rs 18,000 to his daughter, who is studying medicine in Russia, in May last year but it was returned to him in an underweight condition, an official said.

On August 6, the District Consumer Redressal Forum ordered that the postal department pay Rs 31,917 as compensation, he added. PTI COR BNM