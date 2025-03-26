Man gets six years jail for sexually harassing his two minor daughters

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a 54-year-old man to six years of imprisonment for sexually harassing his two teenage daughters, saying the trauma of the victims "cannot be measured" as the crime was committed by their own father.

In its order given on Tuesday, the court said daughters feel safe and protected in the hands of their father, but such incidents affect "the mental and social health of the victim girls".

Special court judge Priya Bankar, hearing cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held the man guilty under the provisions of the POCSO Act. He was, however, acquitted of the charges pressed against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (rape).

The judge noted that the accused was 50 years old at the time of incident and had sufficient maturity.

He committed the crime against his minor daughters aged 16 and 17 years while sharing the same house with them, the court said.

"As the offence is committed by one's own father, the mental trauma and harassment of the victim girls cannot be measured and even cannot be understood by anybody," the court said while sentencing the man to six years in jail.

According to the prosecution, the accused was indulging in sexual acts with the girls since June 2020, and both the victims informed their mother about his acts in February 2021.

Their mother then approached the Byculla police station and a case was registered against him.