Man gets trapped in girders of railway bridge in Thane; rescued

Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) A man sustained injuries after he got trapped between girders of a railway bridge in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said.

Rescue efforts were undertaken around 9.30 am to extricate the man who slipped while walking along the railway track and fell, getting trapped between girders, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the regional disaster management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

"Teams from the Railway Police, Thane Nagar police station, fire department, and the disaster management cell reached the spot. A fire engine, a pickup vehicle, and an ambulance were also pressed into service," he said.

The victim, Prakash Kamble, sustained serious injuries to his head and back and was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, the official said. PTI COR ARU