Man gets twin life sentence in double murder case

Kollam (Ker), Jul 29 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to double life imprisonment for murdering a man and a woman at their residence in Punalur in this district in 2023.

Kollam First Additional Sessions Judge P N Vinod, in his order, also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each for the two murders on Sankar, the convict.

Though separate life sentences were awarded for the two murders, they will run concurrently as per the Supreme Court judgement in this regard, the order said.

Sankar had allegedly murdered another woman at Pooyappally in the district in 2021 and was out on bail when he committed the double murder. The trial for the crime is pending at the SC/ST special court in Kottarakkara.

The statements of two prime witnesses, including an eyewitness who was injured during the fatal attack on the two victims were considered by the court as credible evidence during the trial.

The case was investigated by a team led by Punalur station house officer T Rajesh Kumar. Kollam district public prosecutor Sicin G Mundakkal appeared for the prosecution.