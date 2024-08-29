Man gets two years in prison for assaulting bus driver

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) The Belapur sessions court in the district on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting a civic bus driver on duty nine years ago.

As per the prosecution, a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus driven by Ranjeet Nimbalkar, the complainant, accidentally brushed against the parked car of Roshan Sitaram Madhavi in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai on September 9, 2015.

Madhavi then boarded the bus, and abused and assaulted Nimbalkar, said additional public prosecutor E B Dhamal.

The prosecution examined six witnesses.

Additional sessions judge K R Deshpande convicted the accused under section 353 (using criminal force or assault to prevent a public servant from performing their duties) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. Besides sentencing the accused to two years in prison, a fine of Rs 7,500 was also imposed on him.

The court also granted compensation of Rs 5,000 out of the fine amount to Nimbalkar. PTI COR KRK