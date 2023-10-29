Man gets two years RI for assaulting cop in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) A sessions court has sentenced a man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting a policeman in Navi Mumbai.

Additional sessions judge K R Deshpande found Rahul Sakharam Duldule guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,500 was imposed on him.

Additional public prosecutor E B Dhamal informed the court that on the morning of August 4, 2022, the constable was on bandobast duty on the Palm Beach to JNPT route for the visit of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, when he intercepted the accused’s motorcycle.

The accused got annoyed as his two-wheeler was stopped to allow the motorcade of the VIP to pass, and he ran to the constable, verbally abused and manhandled him.

Four prosecution witnesses, including the victim, were examined during the trial. PTI COR ARU