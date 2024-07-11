Man, girlfriend held for killing 21-year-old woman in Indore

Indore, Jul 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old man and his girlfriend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a woman in April in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in what police said was the fallout of a love triangle.Superintendent of Police (Rural) identified the accused as Gaurav Sarkar (23) and his girlfriend Snigdha Mishra (18), while the victim was Sara Syed (21), who had gone missing on April 26.

"After Syed's parents lodged a missing person complaint, our probe found she was last seen with Sarkar, who is a B.Pharma student. He, however, fled Indore after an initial round of questioning. On a tip off, he was held from Nashik in Maharashtra where he was working as a waiter in a hotel," the SP said.

"Our probe found Sarkar was eyeing Syed, who loved another man. Mishra loved Sarkar. Syed was killed on April 25 by Sarkar and Mishra at a deserted place in Harsola Phata. She was strangled and her throat slit. Her body was placed in a gunny bag and dumped in the thicket. It has been found," he said.

The blood stains in the car the two used to allegedly commit the crime was cleaned with petrol and other items, the SP said, adding further probe was underway to unravel more details.