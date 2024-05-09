Man given death penalty by Gondia court for burning to death wife, son, father-in-law

Gondia, May 9 (PTI) A man was sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in Gondia in Maharashtra for burning to death his wife, their son and his father-in-law in February last year.

Advertisment

As per the prosecution, Kishore Shriram Shende (42), a resident of Bhiwapur in Tirora tehsil, used to doubt his wife Aarti's character and would pick up fights with her.

"On February 15, 2023, he arrived at her maternal home, poured petrol on his paralytic father-in-law Devanand Meshram and burnt him alive. When his wife Aarti and son Jay opened the door, he set them ablaze as well. Meshram died on the spot, Jay sometime later and Aarti on February 21," an official said.

Shende was arrested by Ramnagar police the next day, he said.

Advertisment

On Thursday, ad-hoc additional sessions judge NB Lavte imposed the death penalty on Shende under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment under section 436 (mischief by fire), the official said.

The judge also fined Shende Rs 10,000 each under both sections and the convict will have to undergo additional jail sentence of six months if he fails to pay the amount.

Ramnagar police station inspector Sandesh Kejale and Crime Branch inspector Dinesh Labde led the probe, while advocate Vijay Kolhe was additional public prosecutor in the case in which 19 witnesses were examined. PTI COR BNM