Man gored to death by own buffalo in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 31 (PTI) A 56-year old man was allegedly gored to death by his own domesticated buffalo near Vellikulangara area of this district.

The man had taken the buffalo for grazing on Wednesday afternoon, but was not seen or heard from thereafter, police said.

As he did not return home yesterday, people went out in search of him and found him dead in a nearby stream.

"The buffalo was also nearby. The man was gored to death by it," an officer of Vellikulangara police station said.

The police said it is not known whether the animal attacked him or it happened by accident. PTI HMP HMP SS