Man, grandson killed, granddaughter injured as bus hits bike in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) A man and his grandson were killed and granddaughter was injured when a bus hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Singhana area when Satyaveer (60) was taking his grandson Pravesh (6) and granddaughter Shiksha (8) to school on a motorcycle, they said. According to the police, the driver of the private bus lost control of the vehicle when some cattle came on the road, hitting Satyaveer's motorcycle and leaving him dead on the spot.

Pravesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, while Shiksha is under medical care, they said. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ