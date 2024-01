Hoshiarpur, Jan 29 (PTI) A 65-year-old man and his six-year-old grandson died when a car hit their motorbike near a village on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road on Monday, police said.

The man Rajinder Parsad and his grandson Lakshay of Argowal village were on their way when the accident took place, they said.

Both died on the spot, police said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CHS AS AS